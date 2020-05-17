No bond for NFL players booked into Broward County Jail

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself into the Broward County Jail Saturday morning.

Just hours earlier, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker turned himself in, after Miramar police said he and Dunbar were involved in a $71,000 burglary at a house party, where there was gambling Wednesday.

The defense attorney for Dunbar said Saturday he has proof that his client is innocent.

“The one thing my client has told me is that he definitely did not commit a crime,” Michael Grieco said.

Grieco said he has five sworn affidavits from four victims and a witness to prove that his client was not involved in the alleged Miramar burglary on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Grieco said, “I just walked a kid in (to jail) who has never been in trouble, who has never seen the inside of a jail, risking his reputation, risking his health."

Miramar Police confirmed Saturday that both of the NFL players are behind bars at the Broward County Jail. Saturday evening Local 10 learned they are both being held with no bond.

On Thursday, Miramar Police put out a warrant for the arrests of Dunbar, 27, and Baker, 22, for the alleged $71,000 burglary.

Affidavits state that the two had been at a party in Miramar when they lost $70,000 gambling. Investigators said Wednesday that the pair was at another party when an argument broke out. That’s when Baker allegedly flipped over a table, pulled out a gun and told Dunbar and another man to pick up cash and to collect victims’ valuable.

In addition to about $10,000 in cash, they are accused of stealing three luxury watches: a $17,500 Audemars Piguet, a $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot. The group also allegedly took a $600 imitation of a Richard Mille watch before they fled in a Mercedes-Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Dunbar’s attorney said that Miramar police have it all wrong and he has the sworn affidavits to prove it.

“They made a mistake relying on five bad witnesses who have since not only provided me with five new stories, but then they went ahead and they provided another five stories to the other attorney, is my understanding,” Grieco said.

“I did everything within my power to convince the Miramar Police Department to undig their heels and to realize they made a mistake.”

Local 10 asked to see the affidavits, but Grieco declined. We have made a request to get those affidavits from the Miramar Police Department.

Dunbar, who was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Seattle Seahawks in March, is set to make about $3.5 million this year.

Baker is heading into the second year of a four-year rookie contract with the Giants worth $10.5 million.

Both are Miami natives. Dunbar played for the Florida Gators from 2010-2014. Baker played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2015-2018