"No credibility" to recent school threat at Forest High School, officials say

After a series of school threats in North Central Florida last week, Marion County schools are reacting to another social media post threatening violence.

A phone message was sent out to Forest High School parents on Monday saying in part that there was "no credibility" to the threat.

They say as a precaution extra deputies will be on campus Tuesday.

Last week, two students from Belleview Middle and High School students were arrested for making threats to their schools.

 