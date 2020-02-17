"No credibility" to recent school threat at Forest High School, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) --
After a series of school threats in North Central Florida last week, Marion County schools are reacting to another social media post threatening violence.
A phone message was sent out to Forest High School parents on Monday saying in part that there was "no credibility" to the threat.
They say as a precaution extra deputies will be on campus Tuesday.
Last week, two students from Belleview Middle and High School students were arrested for making threats to their schools.