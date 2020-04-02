No curfew during stay-at-home ordered 30 days

The stay at home order which will cover the entire state of Florida starts just after midnight.

We'll explain if people can expect to get pulled over by law enforcement if they're out for non-essential business.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "the explanation is an easy one it's no. Law enforcement officials say this stay-at-home order does not mean they're looking to pull people over."

The order states you can still go out to grocery shop, take care of pets, pick up food from restaurants or visit the pharmacy.

Unless you are breaking road laws there's no reason to be afraid of being pulled over.

A spokesman for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Art Forgey said, "there is no curfew with it and we're not out looking to arrest people that are out. You don't have to carry any essential paperwork with you or anything. It's just, let's get this under control and everybody do their part by staying at home."

Even if you do get pulled over for a separate traffic infraction law enforcement will not be questioning you on anything COVID-19 related such as why you're out or where you're going.

The stay at home order is for 30 days.