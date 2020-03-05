No decision made to disband joint aviation unit

They'll talk about it later. Gainesville's city commission voted to discuss how the joint aviation unit is funded when they meet with the County Commission in a future joint session.

City manager Lee Feldman said tonight this is the first rock he's overturned in the city while trying to find any financial problems to bring to the commission's attention.

His reason for possibly wanting to back out is where the money is coming from, the general budget. City commissioners say this means Gainesville citizens pay for 73 percent of the unit while only having it used 48 percent of the time within the city limits.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell simply put wanted to be involved in the conversation before hearing it as rumors that the unit could be disbanded.

" We were not involved and they're talking about terminating the program, right before the hurricane season? I take issue with that"

City commissioners agree with both Sheriff Darnell and GPD Chief Tony Jones they need to find a way to keep the helicopters in the air as they are an important community asset.

They will work towards finding a more financially fair way for all parties involved to keep the unit active at a joint commission meeting in the near future.