DEVELOPING: Noise complaint due to "block party" turns into active shooting investigation in Hawthorne

A noise complaint late Saturday night in Alachua County quickly turned into an active shooting investigation.

According to a news release from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “‘block party’ style celebration” near 7400 Southeast 225th Way in Hawthorne around 11:00 p.m. after receiving a noise complaint.

Then, around 12:25 a.m., deputies say they heard multiple gunshots. They then found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the neck, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional deputies and a S.W.A.T. team were then called to assist with securing the crime scene and searching for other potential victims. None were found, but a juvenile male arrived later at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is undergoing surgery at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies have not identified any suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 367-4000 or the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-7867 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.