Noise complaint leads to dangerous situation for deputies in Marion County

A typical noise complaint call turned dangerous when a man refusing to turn down his music threatened sheriff's deputies.

Early Saturday morning, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office say they asked Rick Miller who they say was intoxicated to turn down his music.

Miller then threatened to shoot one of the responding deputies, saying in part "I'll draw on you and kill you right in your f------ head you son of a b----."

The deputies were able to take a gun from Miller's waistband and tase him, also finding multiple knives on him.

Miller is charged with Using a Firearm while Under the Influence and Resisting an Officer.