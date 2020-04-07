North Central Florida acts of kindness

In the midst of a global pandemic, it is important to spread a little positivity here and there.

So here are a few of your stories of acts of kindness￼ here in North Central Florida.

“Police officers on their day off, they have family, they have kids, but they stopped everything to come out and see either Gabby," said Gabby's mom Kerry Taylor. "They had posters saying happy birthday and one of them put their gear from head to toe and their mask on because Gabby kept on wanting to go out there to give them a hug."

"He put his full protective gear on and gave them a hug and they all sang happy birthday," she said. "It was really, really special￼.”

And, North Central Florida came together to surprise a 10-year-old boy.

“I seen the post on Facebook...and it inspired me," said a truck driver who passed by. "I shared it and figured if I could get four or five trucks to drive by a little boys house it would be something he remembered for the rest of his life.”￼

The boy's mom said, “We expected maybe about 15 or 20 trucks it ended up being over 200; it was overwhelming, it was amazing, we love our town: how the community came together for this little boy”￼

And, various police agencies came together, put on their lights and gave a big "thank you" to the medical professionals at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital.

"A lot of times we don’t recognize the work that they put in, the hard work they put in, the dangers that they put themselves in every day," said Sgt. Lonnie Scott with Gainesville Police Department. "It took a second out of our day to come out and say thank you; they are staring in the face every day and that’s something that we appreciate and we would rather give our flowers while we can￼.”

Also, a group of students purposed their teacher, Christy Taylor, with a parade filled with joy.

“I was just at work like normal and I got a call to come outside," she said. "I walked out and I just saw all these cars drive up with balloons and everyone was honking horns and the first thing I saw was my name on one of the cars," she said.

"I think that’s when I realized it was my kids; I think I’m still in shock, I just broke down crying immediately just because I miss them so much and they are my family, so it was just really great to see them￼.”

And, a 16-year-old Winn-Dixie cashier paid for an elderly man's groceries after his card was declined.

“My wife came up to me and said 'honey guess what your daughter just did?', and I said 'what did she do?,'" said the girl's father Bryan Roland. "She said some old man came through her line, he just got out of the hospital, had a hospital bracelet on trying to pay for his groceries."

"You know, the card got declined a couple times and how kind hearted my daughter is, she whipped out her card and paid for the man’s groceries made the man’s day￼.￼”

These are just a few of the heart warming stories that have come out of North Central Florida.

“My girls and I have talked about, you know, we see all of those things but we are also seeing so much good come out of this," Russel said. "We are seeing family spending more time together, we are seeing neighbors help each other, we are seeing classrooms come together for their teachers, teachers coming together for their classrooms and districts just uniting for their kids and I think it’s just a ray of hope￼.”

A ray of hope in a time when everyone needs it.

Winn-Dixie Cashier Bryanna Roland said, “You can always makes somebody’s day￼ by doing something special.”

“Especially in this time that we are in everyone is so busy but everyone is doing what they can for the community, you know they are reaching out to people, they are helping one another￼," Taylor said.

“Just kind of giving people hope because right now we are in a big pandemic, people need to see more positive in the world than negative because the more negative they say they’re going to keep thinking negative and we need to put a smile on people’s faces," Roland said.

So from everyone at TV20, thank you for being a community we can all be proud of.