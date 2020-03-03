North Central Florida Ballot

We have all the names that will be on the ballot for the Primary Preference elections on March 17th, 2020.

More information to follow.

FOR GAINESVILLE CITY:

At Large District 2

Scherwin Henry

Gabe Kaimowitz

Paul Rhodenizer

Reina Saco

District 2

David Walle

Harvey Ward (I)

District 3

David Arreola (I)

Jennifer Reid

OCALA CITY:

District 2

Ire Beathea Sr

Lonnie Hooks III

Reginald Landers Jr

INGLIS TOWN:

3 At Large Seats

Thomas J. Brennan (I)

Ann Marie Morin, (I)

James C. Williams, (I)

Joyce L. Schwing

Steven D. Schwing

Michael A. White

LAKE CITY

Ballot Questions:

1. City Charter Amendment One: Should the Charter be amended so that a runoff city election would be held on the same day as the general election held by the State of Florida?

2. City Charter Amendment Two: Should the Charter be amended so that at least 20 days advance notice of all elections is provided by a resolution of the city council?

3. City Charter Amendment Three: Should the Charter be amended so that the city council must make all of the necessary arrangements to conduct city elections?

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY:

Democrat:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julian Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Joe Sestak

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Republican:

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Donald J. Trump

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

