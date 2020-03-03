North Central Florida Ballot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- We have all the names that will be on the ballot for the Primary Preference elections on March 17th, 2020.
FOR GAINESVILLE CITY:
At Large District 2
Scherwin Henry
Gabe Kaimowitz
Paul Rhodenizer
Reina Saco
District 2
David Walle
Harvey Ward (I)
District 3
David Arreola (I)
Jennifer Reid
OCALA CITY:
District 2
Ire Beathea Sr
Lonnie Hooks III
Reginald Landers Jr
INGLIS TOWN:
3 At Large Seats
Thomas J. Brennan (I)
Ann Marie Morin, (I)
James C. Williams, (I)
Joyce L. Schwing
Steven D. Schwing
Michael A. White
LAKE CITY
Ballot Questions:
1. City Charter Amendment One: Should the Charter be amended so that a runoff city election would be held on the same day as the general election held by the State of Florida?
2. City Charter Amendment Two: Should the Charter be amended so that at least 20 days advance notice of all elections is provided by a resolution of the city council?
3. City Charter Amendment Three: Should the Charter be amended so that the city council must make all of the necessary arrangements to conduct city elections?
PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY:
Democrat:
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Julian Castro
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Joe Sestak
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Republican:
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
Donald J. Trump
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld