North-Central Florida Concert Benefiting Veterans

This Friday, February 21st a concert here in North-Central Florida will benefit service members.

All of the proceeds from the "Concert 4 Veterans" event will go to veterans. The event is hosted by the Military Support Group of Alachua County.

Jay Taylor will be performing at the event. He said he proposed the idea to the support group. Taylor wrote the song "Hometown Strong" in honor of two deputies that were killed in Gilchrist County.

Tickets for the event are $10.00 and will be sold at the door. The event will be from 7 pm until 10 pm at the American Legion in Alachua County.

