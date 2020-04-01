North Central Florida Congressman Neal Dunn reassures small business owners amid COVID-19 concerns

A congressman from North Central Florida told constituents that America will endure the impacts of COVID-19.

Congressional district 2 U.S. representative Neal Dunn said the state's tourism industry will take a hit, but assures that it will bounce back. Dunn said he recently passed laws that would generate a "lot of cash" for small businesses.

"America is the best place to be in the world right now," Dunn said. "In a global pandemic, this is the best place to be; we had the strongest economy in the world going into this and the most prepared country in the world."

Dunn said the application process to apply for SPA loans should be easy for small business owners. Senator Rick Scott of Florida compiled a list of commonly asked questions about the Care Act.