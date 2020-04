'North Central Florida Electric' customers in Ocala may be saving some money with a decision by the city council. They've approved a reduction in the power cost adjustment rate.

Starting in May, the previous adjustment of around 1 and 1/2 cents per kilowatt-hour will now be lowered to zero. City leaders say this will lower the overall rate for residential customers by about 12 percent.

Disconnections are also suspended through May 16th.