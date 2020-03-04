North Central Florida HealthCare Coalition hosts infectious disease workshop

With coronavirus on the table, a coalition hosted a workshop for healthcare workers to learn more about the importance of using effective infection control measures.

The North Central Florida Healthcare Coalition hosted an infectious disease workshop at the Haven Hospice in Gainesville for healthcare providers across the region.

“We got some healthcare workers that work in the healthcare facility but we also have some of our members who work in office spaces so they might not be as familiar with healthcare practices that happen in healthcare facilities so they can share information and learn from one another,” said Leigh Wilsey, the Healthcare Coalition program manager.

About a dozen healthcare workers brainstormed environmental control and staff protection ideas such as wearing masks, making hand sanitizers more accessible, and thoroughly cleaning public areas.

“Especially with the coronavirus that’s going around as that becomes more spread and how are they advancing their practices for that or any kind of infectious disease,” Wilsey said.

The coalition will host another workshop at the GRU Eastside Operations Center located at 4747 N Main St. to discuss how to use personal protective gear starting at 8 a.m.