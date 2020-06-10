A North Central Florida World War II hero has passed away.

Source: MGN

Stephen Lawrence served with the Tuskegee Airmen as a mechanic.

The unit was the first comprised solely of African Americans.

After the war, Lawrence became an ordained minister and a motivational speaker.

Lawrence once told TV20 he didn't feel like he was making a big difference for African Americans while serving in the armed forces. But later he did through sharing his story with others.

He will be interred in the National Cemetery at Bushnell.

Stephen Lawrence was 98 years old.