North Central Florida YMCA to reopen alongside gyms

As gyms across North Central Florida dusted off their workout equipment and now the YMCA will do the same.

The North Central Florida YMCA announced it will open back up after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed gyms to reopen Friday.

Doors will open Tuesday May 19 at 7 a.m., but YMCA officials said they have set certain restrictions for members.

Certain parts of the YMCA will be open with limited occupancy. These accessible areas include: the wellness center and free weights, outdoor courts for pickleball and limited seating in common rooms. YMCA staff noted that these areas require reservations.

Members are encouraged to bring a personal water bottle and wear masks, but they will not be mandatory per Alachua County’s full phase one order released on Sunday.

Upon arrival staff will administer temperature checks and pass out a screening questionnaire and waiver. The YMCA said it will implement a thorough cleaning schedule throughout the day.

Locker rooms, showers, group exercise studios and the kids zone will remain closed at this time.