North Central Florida bus drivers met in Washington D.C. to ask for help during the pandemic

Bus drivers from North Central Florida and around the country met up in Washington D.C. Wednesday asking for help in the pandemic.

Industry leaders say the motorcoach industry has come to a halt, with up to 90% of the workforce laid off or furloughed.

More than 500 drivers were at the Capitol, asking federal leaders to give the industry more relief money.

A representative of "A Candie's Motorcoaches" in Gainesville talked with us before making the trip.

"The motorcoach industry is asking for the government to give us the same assistance they provided the airlines, the same assistance they provided for public transportation, and for Amtrack," said James Henry.

Lawmakers are considering another round of relief funding though it is unclear if this industry would be specifically addressed.