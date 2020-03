It's impossible to tell what kind of impact the coronavirus scare could have on Tuesday's elections, but the number of early voters is encouraging.

The number of early voters and mail-in ballots was solid in most North Central Florida counties.

The early turnout was as high as a little more than 18% in Levy County and as low as under 10% in Gilchrist County.

During the last Florida presidential primary in 2016 the final turnout across the state ended up being more than 46%.