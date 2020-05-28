North Central Florida vacation rentals back open

Vacation rentals are back open in many North Central Florida communities with the governor's approval.

Wednesday, Alachua County officials said their plan to reopen rentals was approved by the state.

Visitors may stay so long as they are from US communities with less than 700 cases per 100,000 people.

Those visiting from places in Florida listed as hot spots will also not be allowed.

Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Putnam Counties' plans have also been approved.