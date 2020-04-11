North Florida Regional Medical Center's first COVID-19 patient makes recovery

The first COVID-19 admitted to North Florida Regional Medical Center is one step closer to going home.

Henry James has been in the ICU unit since March 20.

With the medical staff's help, James has made an incredible recovery.

They've even given him the nickname, "The amazing Henry"

He can now walk, eat food, and take his medicine. James was discharged on Friday.

"All I knew that god put angels in my life and took care of me - seriously it's still a miracle that I'm still here." James said.

He was discharged to an acute care facility where he will receive additional rehabilitative care...