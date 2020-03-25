OBS organizers push back the dates for two future sales

Although the Ocala Breeders Sales went ahead with its most recent sale last week, they are postponing two future sales.

The spring sale of two-year-olds in training has been moved to from April 21 to June 9 through 12.

The June sale of two-year-olds and horses of racing age is now scheduled for July 14 through 17.

On March 14, OBS organizers kept their scheduled programming after careful consideration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Organizers said they could keep their facilities sanitized.

Now OBS organizers are considering adding a two-year-old in-training session to the October yearling sale currently scheduled for October 6 through 9.