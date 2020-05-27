OPD: body found in Cala Hills related to shooting investigation in Kissimmee

The Ocala Police Department released an update about the body that was found in the Cala Hills neighborhood over the weekend.

On Facebook, OPD shared a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office identifying the body as Malik Brown. Deputies say Brown was involved in a shooting in Kissimmee the day before OPD discovered his body near a brush fire in Ocala.

Osceola County deputies said Mark Velez-Amador, 24, Thaddeous Warrington, 19, and Lana Van, 17, were also involved in the shooting. They were stopped by Daytona Beach Police Sunday around the same time OPD discovered Brown’s body.

Velez-Amador and Warrington were arrested and charged with first degree murder. Van was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Ocala Police is working with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Department to continue the investigation.