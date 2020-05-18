OPD completes major drug bust operation

The unified drug enforcement strike team and the Ocala Police Department have completed a major drug bust. The agencies officials say they worked for months on the bust that took place at a home on Northwest 8th Place in Ocala.

They say the home was used primarily as a place to make and sell drugs. Dillon Elkanah, Alonza Taylor, Nelson Ferguson and Servando Ferguson Senior were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Officials say they seized a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and weapons. The investigation is ongoing.