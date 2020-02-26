Oak Hammock donates books to Idylwild Elementary School

Wed 6:14 PM, Feb 26, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- According to the Children's Movement of Florida, 43% of students cannot read at a proficient level by the end of third grade.

A retirement community is determined to change that.

Residents from Oak Hammock organized a book drive to purchase books for second and third-grade classes at Idylwild Elementary School in Gainesville.

The book drive gathered 210 books.

Oak Hammock has an outreach program called “Reading Pals" and volunteers read books to students.

"Each time we meet with our reading pal, we got to pick out a book and having a better selection of books is terrific,” said Keith Berg, Reading Pals volunteer.

Classrooms will receive 35 books for each student and the books that are left over will be used for the classroom libraries.

“I love reading to kids,” Berg said. “I’ve always enjoyed [it] since the time my daughter was little."

