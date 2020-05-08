Oaks Mall and Paddock Mall will reopen Friday with limitations

The Oaks Mall will reopen on Friday, May 8. The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. The food court will reopen with adjusted seating to comply with the Order. Food court tenants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeout service.

The Paddock Mall plans to reopen on Friday, May 8 with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Paddock Mall has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

-Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet (two meters) from other people.

-Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

-Do not gather in groups.

-Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

-Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

To celebrate the reopening, from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, first responders and Marion County K-12 teachers will receive a complimentary sandwich from Chick-fil-A at Paddock Mall as a special thank you. First responders and teachers must show current employee identification in order to redeem. This is limited to the first 200 first responders and teachers.