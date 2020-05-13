City of Ocala will hold in-person meetings at city hall

Ocala City Hall will see more foot traffic within its hallways than it has seen in the previous weeks.

City Council members announced that they will hold in-person meetings at city hall again on May 19 at 5 p.m.

The city transitioned to virtual meetings in early April amid coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Now city officials will remain six feet apart and members of the community are asked to do the same to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Speakers will also be encouraged to wear masks and officials will administer temperature checks for any attendees at the meeting.

The city will also project a live feed of the meeting on a large projection screen at the Ocala Downtown Market at 310 SE Third Street. For those who wish to stay at home, council meetings will still be accessible online.

City officials said anyone who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to attend.

