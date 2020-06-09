Ocala Breeders Sales kicks off four day Spring sale



After postponing several sales because of the pandemic, staff at Ocala Breeders Sales are kicking off their spring sale of two-year-olds in training today.

This sale will be taking place from June 9th thru June 12th. It'll be different as it is the first time OBS will offer online bidding.

Buyers can head over to the OBS website and register to gain bidding approval. Also on their website, results of the sales will be updated hourly during each session of every sale.

Along with breeders and consigners in the area, OBS told TV20 in April they still wanted the sales to happen. Staff pushed back two spring auctions and revised dates for another two in the Fall. The July sale of two-year-olds and horses of racing age will be from July 14th to the 17th.

The Ocala Breeders' Feed and Supply store next to the sale company will offer special hours to accommodate customers throughout the sales.

