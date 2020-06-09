Ocala Breeders' Sales return after postponement

After postponing their two year old in training sales by almost 2 months because of the coronavirus, the Ocala Breeders' Sale finally restarted on Tuesday.

People from around the country came to the horse capital of the world to bid on thoroughbred horses. Event organizers say turnout was still down because of the pandemic, but they have implemented some new methods to still allow people to bid if they didn't attend the event.

Director of Sales Tod Wojciechowski says, “people are using good discretion as far as social distancing, making wise choices as to whether they should or shouldn’t travel. One of the things that we added was online bidding. That has allowed our customers that weren’t comfortable traveling, we understand that. So they are able to bid from home.”

The two year old sale was originally scheduled for April and will continue through this Friday.

