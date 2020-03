Whether it was concern over coronavirus or related economic uncertainties, the Ocala Breeders Sales March Sale of two-year-olds in training fell way short of last year.

On the second and final day, a colt sired by Upstart out of Blue Beryl sold for $600,000.

Overall sales, however, grossed $28,000,000. Far below last year's $44,000,000.

"On Day One" a filly by American Pharoah out of Megalicious topped the sales at $650,000.