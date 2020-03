The Ocala Breeder Sales March Sale of two-year-olds in training is still on for next week.

The under tack show kicked off three days of timed runs Thursday.

The fastest horse in the quarter-mile was a bay colt by "Dialed In," who ran it in 20- and three-fifths seconds.

Five other horses ran quarters in 21-seconds flat.

Under tack sessions continue through Tuesday. The annual March sale is scheduled to run next Tuesday and Wednesday.