Next week's Ocala Breeders Sales March sale of two-year-olds in training will go on as scheduled.

The people at OBS announced today they had carefully considered the coronavirus situation and believe they can keep their facilities sanitized.

The under tack show went on as scheduled yesterday.

And a Bay filly who is a daughter of Triple Crown winner "American Pharoah" ran the fastest quarter-mile in 20 and 2/5 seconds.

Three other horses worked the distance in 20 and 3/5.