Ocala Breeders' Sales prepare to open auctions again

After postponing sales due to COVID-19, staff at Ocala Breeders' Sales are preparing this week to start up auctions once again.

After the March sale of two-year-olds in training sales fell dramatically, staff pushed back two spring auctions and revised dates for two more sales in the fall.

The spring sale of two-year-olds in training will be held from June 9-12, while the July two-year-old and horses of racing age sale will be held from July 14-17.

Two yearling sales will take place in October.

