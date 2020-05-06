Ocala City Council creates small business disaster assistance program

The city of Ocala is trying to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic. The City Council has approved the creation of the Small Business Disaster Assistance Program.

$100,000 will be set aside for the program. Recipients will be provided one- time grants of $2500 to cover operational expenses. In order to qualify, Ocala based small businesses must not qualify for other assistance programs offered by the city. Businesses can not use the money for payroll.

Applications can be submitted starting May 18.

