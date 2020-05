The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Ocala Civic Theatre to cancel its final show of the 2019-2020 season.

"Brigadoon" was set to run from May 21 through June 14.

Those involved with the show say ongoing restrictions on public gatherings means they can't take the stage.

One-third of the season has been canceled. As a result, over $300,000 have been lost.

Subscribers can donate their tickets or convert them into a gift certificate for future performances.