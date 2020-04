Ocala's Drive-in movie theater is clearing up misinformation after some people said that it was unsafe to visit.

The Ocala drive-in representatives say the drive-in has a number of safety measures in place.

Tickets can be ordered online and delivered to the ticket box or your car.

They also have a walk-up service window that follows the six-foot social distance guidelines.

Additionally they say each car is at at least 10 feet apart from each other.