Ocala Fire Rescue launches new emergency database

Ocala Fire Rescue workers are hoping a new database will help better prepare crews when responding to emergencies, and they want residents to participate.

In partnership with 'First Due', OFR has created a database for fire and medical emergencies.

But they need help from residents within city limits to log on to the program and provide details about their homes so first responders can know what to expect before they get there.

And for first responders that is essential.

"It lets the crews know before they get there what they're going into which I don't think you could eve put a value on. It allows guys to go in fully prepared for the call, so they don't bring the stuff back to the station infect the other guys, and those guys bring it to their families,” Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

The program is free, but officials said to double check your address before signing up.

“You have to have an address that works inside the city of Ocala,” Capt. Christopher Dyer said.

Officials also want to assure residents that their information is secure.

"Now that information has gone out and the only people that can see what's happening at that address is the fire department and the fire department doesn't see the connection to 'Bob', it just sees that connected to the address,” Dyer added.

To sign up go to https://www.communityconnect.io/info/fl-ocala