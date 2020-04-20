Ocala Mayor drops out of congressional primary race

Mayor Kent Guinn released a statement on his Facebook page announcing he will no longer run for Congress.

"I wanted to formally announce a very difficult decision I made on April 15th regarding the future of my congressional campaign. I have decided to withdraw from the race for CD3 so that I can focus all of my attention on the local recovery efforts from effects of the COVID-19 and my duties as Mayor. I have always been passionate about public service for our local community, and right now I have a greater calling to ensure that the residents of Ocala are safe, healthy, and have jobs to go back to during the recovery efforts of the Coronavirus. I want to thank everyone for the incredible support and I pray that everyone’s families are healthy and safe."