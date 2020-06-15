Ocala Police join effort to identify suspect wanted for fraud

Ocala Police have joined the effort to identify a man traveling the state and committing fraud to steal phones.

Officers say last month a man entered the Verizon retailer "Cellular Sales" in Ocala and purchased three devices. He charged the devices using another person's Verizon account.

Company officials say the man has committed similar crimes at 12 locations in Florida and Georgia. Images from a Broward County location are the only surveillance videos where the man is seen not wearing a surgical mask.