Ocala Police launch new COVID-19 tool

North Central Florida now has another tool when it comes to answering questions about COVID-19.

Ocala police have launched a new tool to help residents navigate through the pandemic.

It's called the CVOID-19 Assessment, Tracking and Triage tool and is accessed online.

"What it is, is that any citizen or really anybody can go on to our website and go to this tool, it's kind of like a survey, so it's a really good to tool to go through the motions add the questions about your symptoms and self assess what's going on,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

At the end of the survey, residents receive a recommendation on who to call whether that's their primary care physician, the health department or 9-1-1.

Those taking the survey can remain anonymous, but officials recommend providing an email or phone number.

"If you match certain criteria with your symptoms in some of the questions that you've answered, there will be a follow up from with the county or city medical directors, so we encourage, when it asks you for an email or phone number to include that so that way they can contact you,” Byrd added.

But all information provided will remain anonymous and will not be shared within the agency.

Take the survey:

https://www.ocalapd.com/i-want-to/covid-19-online-assessment-tool