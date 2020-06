The Ocala Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was responsible for shooting frozen paintballs at people.

They believe it is a mid-2000s Audi Sedan.

The photos were taken from a dash cam from an incident that happened on Wednesday.

OPD is asking for people to contact them at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867. if they have any information on this.