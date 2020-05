Ocala Police have released the name of a driver who is suspected of a hit and run on Wednesday.

Police say Esvin Lopez Herrera,29, hit a pedestrian crossing NE 14th Street at a crosswalk.

The victim has not yet been identified as investigators are awaiting fingerprint results.

Officers say Herrera was driving a 2005 maroon Ford f-150 Crew cab, now likely damaged on the front end.

The tag number is GSLY99. Herrera faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a crash.