Ocala RV Show helps expand local business

It's one of the largest RV shows in the state. Hundreds of RVs and campers are set up at the Florida Horse Park in Marion County for the 10th annual Ocala RV Show.

For the past 10 years, the Florida RV Trade Association has held the Ocala RV Show, making it bigger every year.

Regional Show Coordinator Patty Flanagan said, there's something to interest everyone at the event.

“This weekend we'll have some face painting for the kids. We also have suppliers inside that have parts for sale, we have resorts and scooters, a little bit of everything for everybody,” said said.

With more than 200,000 feet of space, businesses from across North Central Florida have come to Ocala to show off their goods.

For 18 years, Owner of RV SwapShop, Ivon Page, has been in the business of buying, cleaning up and selling pre-owned RVs.

But since only new campers are allowed at the Ocala RV Show, this has him and his family expanding the shop.

"We're enjoying the show for the first time. We're carrying the Sunset Trails and the Hampton Destination trailers now so we're broadening our horizons so, besides the cleaned, pre-owned RVs, we're now selling new ones,” Page said.

Page let us take a look inside his campers. Many of them with all the comforts of home.

And of course, Page hopes the event will have more people looking into his business but at the center of it all, it's about keeping the love for RV travel alive.

"We're just trying to keep this buying lifestyle of RVing alive and having people enjoy it,” Page said.