Ocala Recreation and Parks Department lifts restrictions on parks

After Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday, May 22 that restrictions on youth activities will be lifted, the city of Ocala has lifted restrictions on recreational activities too.

Playgrounds and splash pads in three of the city's parks will be open.

The city will not be sanitizing playground equipment and officials are recommending that parents clean the equipment themselves.

The splash pads are open with no restrictions.

Walking and jogging in parks will continue to be allowed.

Outdoor activities on basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts will be open with some restrictions as well.

People are still encouraged to distance themselves by six-feet and to wear face coverings.