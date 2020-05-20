Ocala YMCA hold third drive-thru food distribution event

The Frank DeLuca YMCA held its third drive-thru food distribution event Wednesday.

Another 200 families will be receiving household items and fresh fruits and vegetables here at the Frank DeLuca YMCA. Some residents said it really is making a difference.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of hungry people over here struggling to continue on with the epidemic we have now,” Recipient Bartolo Maldonado said.

Bartolo Maldonado and his son Kevin, we're just one of the families in line this morning at the YMCA's third drive-thru food distribution event in need of a little help.

But YMCA officials said they wouldn't be able to help these families without the support of the community.

Through a grant from the Marion County Hospital District, employees at the Y have been able to organize six of these food distribution events.

"We are very grateful for our partners at the Marion County Hospital District. Their funding is definitely what is allowing us to continue doing this,” Executive Director of the Frank DeLuca YMCA, Nicole Bloom said.

But it's also the volunteers that help make this happen.

The food distribution event now has more than just YMCA volunteers handing out groceries.

"I'd like to thank all of the volunteers that are out here helping today. We have volunteers from DeLuca Toyota the employees of DeLuca Toyota are helping out today and volunteers from the Y and the volunteers that are coming in. We couldn't do this without the volunteers so we appreciate them,” Owner of DeLuca Toyota, Frank DeLuca said.

The frank DeLuca YMCA will continue food distribution over the next several weeks on the following days:

· Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.