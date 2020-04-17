Conservation project connecting Ocala and Osceola National Forests will receive $9 million

Two national parks in North Central Florida could be connected thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding.

The Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor project, a conservation initiative in North Central Florida, will receive more than $9 million from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service.

The North Florida Land Trust proposed a plan to create a 1.6 million acre stretch of land that would connect the Ocala and Osceola National Forests.

The O2O project would ensure the protection of Florida's natural habitats and native species. The project also mentions the potential for recreational trails and lands that could buffering Camp Blanding.

The military base in Starke would serve as the middle point between the two national forests.

The Osceola National Forest, located between Lake City and Jacksonville, is the northernmost and smallest national forest in the state. The Ocala National Forest, just north of Orlando, is the southernmost forest with more than 600 lakes, rivers and springs.

The corridor would consist of private and public land spanning at least nine counties including Marion, Putnam, Bradford, Union, Duval and Columbia Counties

