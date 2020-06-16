Ocala artist's small exhibit to make a big impact

A new art exhibit in Ocala will have people playing “I Spy” to find it.

Artist Diana Cahal created a series of miniatures that will be installed in downtown Wednesday.

The project, organized by the city’s Cultural Arts and Sciences Division, took inspiration from Atlanta’s Tiny Door Project, Cahal said.

“These miniatures will enhance our arts climate and bring a unique focus to some of the wonderful art spaces we already have,” she said.

The “Small Spaces, Big Places” exhibit aims to highlight the Ocala arts scene by bringing awareness to 10 nonprofit organizations.

The artwork, scattered among secret gardens, are miniature versions of the organization’s buildings. Cahal said the art will lead people on an interactive journey.

“I’ve seen first-hand how outdoor, interactive art projects invigorate our community and foster a sense of belonging and pride in our artful city,” Cahal said.

The art exhibit will be on display for eight months.

