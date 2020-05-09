Ocala business operators wary to not follow governor's Phase 1 plan



On Friday, Ocala mayor Kent Guinn announced he had instructed the Ocala Police Department not to enforce the state's Phase 1 re-opening plan in the city going forward. We'll show you what some downtown business operators and residents have to say about the situation.

Linda Schultz is an Ocala resident who is immunocompromised. She says she was shocked to hear mayor Kent Guinn announce that businesses are free to operate as they see fit instead of at a 25 percent capacity.

"This gives our community the wiggle room it's waiting for to do whatever they want to do if they don't feel the city and county officials will enforce the law and if they don't give law enforcement the right to enforce the law. I don't feel safe going back out again. I was finally getting to a point where I was like let's see how this 25 percent goes."

Mayor Guinn said on Friday they will not be counting occupancy or capacity in restaurants, however, downtown business operators we spoke to were wary to re-open fully.

Tv20's Landon Harrar reported" I've been around Ocala today talking to business owners and managers from retail outlets restaurants and even the farmers market. They all say they heard what mayor Kent Guinn said on Friday about not following Governor DeSantis's phase one re-opening plan. Still, all those managers and business owners say they will be following the Governor's order not only because it's safer for the community but also to avoid any type of fines from the state level."

Adam Volpe is the General Manager at Bank Street Patio Bar who said, "you know nobody is really sure what repercussions there could be whether it's the state suspending or revoking liquor licenses or things like that. So I think if the mayor was going to make a sweeping generalization like that there should have been some good solid information to let people know they weren't at risk for those things. So for me personally I would definitely stick with the state's regulations."

Schultz says she's worried that a "use your common sense" style of re-opening will cause the number of cases in the county to continue to rise.

"Other people will come from other areas from our community and county's and say oh Ocala's open now we can do what we want, as they did in Georgia."

We surveyed more than 10 businesses for this story and not one said they feel comfortable re-opening at full capacity on Monday.