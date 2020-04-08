Ocala business raises $70,000 to help families in need

With so many people impacted financially by COVID-19, the owner of Greiner's Clothing for Men in Ocala is trying to help.

The original goal was to raise 25,000 dollars to help 50 families in need, but thanks to the generosity of the shop's supporters, they were able to far exceed those numbers.

Shop owner David DeSantis started this journey on Monday.

Many other people started chipping in and by mid-week, that number has increased to more than 70,000 dollars.

"We just wanted to get cash into people's hands to help keep them afloat for another week or ease the burden for another week till other funds become available,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis will now be able to help roughly 150 families who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Each family will receive 500 dollars.

Joel and Mark Raney of Raney’s Truck Parts matched DeSantis $25,000, with funds going to the United Way of Marion County, and Interfaith Emergency Services in addition to helping DeSantis's goal.