As many struggle to pay their bills during the pandemic, Ocala city officials are again trying to provide relief.

The city council has approved a one-time financial relief to municipal services customers in June.

Residential customers who've been enrolled in the services will receive half of their deposit back in the form of a credit. Thereby reducing their next bill.

The city is also allowing residents who owe more than $1200 dollars to request a 24-month payment plan.