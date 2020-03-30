Ocala city council holds emergency meeting

There is now a state of emergency for the City of Ocala. The Ocala City Council held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the coronavirus and how it relates to the city.

The meeting was held over the "zoom" app.

The Ocala City Council discussed several different items relating to the coronavirus and Ocala.

One of the subjects of the meeting was the adoption of an emergency resolution declaring a state of emergency for the city.

The council unanimously voted to adopt the emergency resolution.

It will allow for any further city council meetings and workshops during the state of emergency to be held via phone or on the internet.

And any deadlines in regards to development orders, site plan approvals, building permits, or other permits will also be delayed.

"It can be renewed of course, and will continue to renew until terminated by the council or the governor's executive order declaring the state of emergency terminates,” City Attorney Rob Batsel said.

The council also discussed the May 19 run-off election for the open District 2 seat.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox said he plans to open all 19 polling places on election day, but a mail-in ballot is also a good option.

"Vote by mail is a convenient and secure method of voting, and my team is fully prepared to process all of those return ballots received by the close of polls on election day,” Wilcox said.

The rest of the council agreed, asking the Supervisor of Elections to contact the governor's office for permission to hold the election by absentee ballot only.

The council also discussed the county's emergency ordinance to close retail operations, such as dine-in establishments, internet cafes, and similar operations - as the ordinance impacts the city unless the council creates it's own, opting out, but they did not do that Monday.

Council members also discussed contributing to the CEP's 'Foundation for the Working Capital Loan Fund' to help local businesses during the coronavirus - but decided to wait to pass the motion until they receive guidelines from the CEP.