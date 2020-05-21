Ocala continues to offer summer camps with social distancing measures

The city of Ocala took the opposite approach from other cities in North Central Florida when they decided to host summer camps.

Ocala's Recreation and Parks department will offer summer camps at four facilities from June 8 to July 31.



Lillian F. Bryant Community Center, 2200 NW 17th Pl., 352-629-8389



E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., 352-401-3920



Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., 352-401-3900



Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St., 352-368-5533



Social distancing measures will be in place including routine temperatures and health screenings. Parents will not be allowed in the buildings. Children and staff will be required to wear face masks.

Registration begins on May 26. Unlike past summers, parents must enroll their students on a weekly basis instead of registering for a consecutive eight weeks of camp to allow more families to participate. The registration process will take place each Tuesday, two weeks in advance of the camp's start date.