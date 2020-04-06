Ocala doctor films docuseries on COVID-19

At Trinity Clinic, Doctor David Kuhn is helping to fight the Coronavirus.

One of the major parts of his day is filming behind the scenes videos inviting the public in so they can get a first-hand look at what it's like for health care workers during these unprecedented times.

The daily video is uploaded to the clinic's Facebook and Youtube pages with the goal of updating and educating the community on what needs to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"I wanted to invite the community to watch behind the scenes' own response and our efforts to try to find and isolate as many positive COVID cases as we can in our county. We want to try to flatten our local curve, which means we want to keep hospitalizations as low as we possibly can,” Kuhn said.

At his clinic, Kuhn has tested 25 people and plans to test several more, while also educating them on what they can do to help.

"The front line of this battle is not the hospitals any longer. That's the last line of defense. If this battle, this war that we're all in, if it's making it into the hospitals, then we've already lost at that point. The front line of this pandemic is the community and stopping the spread in the community and so that's a part of the awareness we want to raise and a part of why we invite people to watch,” he said.

He also wants to lend a hand to other medical professionals. In partnership with the Marion County Health Department, his clinic is accepting donations of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

They're also collecting essentials to be donated to the homeless.

Watch the docuseries here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TrinityClinicFL/videos/?ref=page_internal